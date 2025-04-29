Village considers annexing 28-acre farm for potential development

In the coming months, Yellow Springs is likely going to grow in size — specifically by 28.2 acres in the western reaches of the village.

At the Monday, April 21 regular Village Council meeting, the group approved a resolution to authorize Village Manager Johnnie Burns to execute an agreement with Miami Township to begin the work of one day annexing a 28-acre parcel of farmland into Village limits.

Presently, the land is owned by CF Land Holdings LLC and is within the Village’s urban service boundary.

It abuts East Enon Road and sits between Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road to the north and Dayton-Yellow Springs Road to the south. Directly to the east of the parcel is the new Spring Meadows subdivision, with adjacent infrastructure and the roadway on Iris Drive remaining open for future access to the land, should it ever be developed. Also directly to the east of the land is the Village-owned Glass Farm.

As Manager Burns pointed out at Monday’s Council meeting, the 28-acre farm was identified in the Village’s 2019 Comprehensive Land Use Plan as suitable land to be developed for future light industrial or residential purposes. Currently, the land is zoned I-1, or light industrial.

Burns said that the layout of the Spring Meadows subdivision and the orientation of the Village’s utility infrastructure were designed in such a way to connect to this land for “future growth” in that direction.

Though no specific plans for the 28 acres have been made public, the resolution Council approved stated that the annexation, “if successful, [will] facilitate … orderly development of a residential development.”

Although the resolution does not state who, specifically, would develop the land, a representative from the Miamisburg-based company DDC Management, LLC — the same company that has been developing the 90-unit Spring Meadows subdivision — was present at Monday’s Council meeting. The representative did not share any additional details.

Following Council’s brief discussion on the annexation resolution, a neighboring resident of the land spoke during the citizens concerns segment of the meeting to express his disapproval with the Village’s apparent intentions to develop the farmland.

“I live right next to what you just agreed to annex,” Rick Sanders said. “Of course I don’t want a big old development coming up right next to me, and I seriously doubt most of the people in this village would want to see it either.”

As Village Solicitor Amy Blankenship pointed out, the resolution Council approved was not, in fact, the approval of annexation itself, but rather the authorization of Burns to enter into an agreement with the Township to begin the process of annexation.

Blankenship said that, upon the completion of that agreement, Council will have to approve a formal ordinance at a future meeting, “in a few months,” to bring those 28 acres into Village limits.

The News will provide additional details about the plans to annex the 28-acre farm and any future plans to develop it as those details are made available.