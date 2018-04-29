Teacher to return to YS Dharma Center

Buddhist meditation guiding teacher Rebecca Bradshaw will return to the Yellow Springs Dharma Center on Thursday, May 3, to give a talk at 8 p.m. titled “Four Faces of Compassion.”

Affiliated with the Insight Meditation Society in Barra, Mass., and a licensed mental health counselor, Bradshaw has been teaching meditation across the United States and abroad since 1993. Her teaching explores the convergence of love and wisdom, according to the Dharma Center.

“My passion is encouraging students to drop into embodied presence, and grounding this presence in wisdom and lovingkindness,” she writes in an online biography. “When a sense of love and kindness underlies our practice, we can explore life deeply in a truly integrated way, bringing together mind, heart, and body. Wisdom then holds it all in spaciousness.”

Bradshaw is visiting Yellow Springs before leading the Dharma Center’s annual Vipassana residential retreat, to be hosted this year at the Jesuit Spiritual Center in Milford, Ohio, May 4–11. She has been teaching the yearly gathering since 2006. While registration for this year’s retreat is full, information about signing up for 2019 is on the Dharma Center’s website: http://www.ysdharma.org/vipassana/vipassana-retreat-321/

There is no charge for the Thursday evening talk, which is open to the public, however donations will be accepted.