September 13–19, 2024 Classifieds

ESTATE SALE: 2965 Snively Rd., Sept. 13–14, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. Furniture, glassware, china, Christmas items, tools and much more. Cash only.

YARD SALE. Old books, old vinyl records, vintage boxed games, giant slide rule, trains from the 50’s, wooden chairs, vintage rocking chair, no clothes, lots of stuff. Please come. Sat. Sept.14, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. 460 Suncrest Dr.

MUSIC & ART YARD SALE, 409 N. Winter Street, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., Sat. Sept. 14. No inquiries or early birds. Price reductions starting at noon. Stringed instruments including banjo, mini bass, ukuleles (tenor, resonator, sopranino, baritone banjo). Music stands and music-related books, strings, etc. Art supplies: paper, acrylic paint, brushes, drawing tools.

KAYAKS — Escape the heat and see Fall colors! Two Poly Red with hatch, deck straps and rudder, perception and dagger, 14.5 ft. and 13 ft., $425 each. Foldable portable stable 10 ft. PortaBoat. Loads quickly into truck, RV or van, $500. 937-677-7030 text only.

TWO ELECTRA TOWN E-BIKES. Both like new, used one full season. Price negotiable. Contact lmates@woh.rr.com.

COMMERCIAL COOL, 110V portable air conditioner/dehumidifier with heat mode; 16,000 BTU cooling, 12,000 BTU heating. 30” high, 18” wide, 11” deep, with outlet hoses and window baffles. $325. Call Dwanna, 937-244-5674.

NOW OPEN FOR VENDORS at Yellow Springs Arts Council Courtyard: Free space: 15% of your sales, $150 maximum. Every Saturday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Contact Ed at 937-342-2083 or 937-993-2630.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

FREE: Four sweet kittens, need attention, care and easing into home life. Found at Park Place. Contact John, 937-929-0275.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

LARGE WORK SPACE AVAILABLE, DOWNTOWN. Ground level, skylights. $800 per month, one year lease required. Includes utilities. Call 937-215-8986 and leave message with your name. Thank you.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Division of the State Fire Marshal, Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations. Pursuant to the rules governing the remediation of releases of petroleum from underground storage tank (UST) systems, notice to the public is required whenever there is a confirmed release of petroleum from an UST system that requires a remedial action plan. Notice is hereby given that a confirmed release of petroleum has occurred from the UST system located at: VALERO, 301 N BROAD ST.

FAIRBORN, OH

GREENE COUNTY RELEASE #29007335-N00002 A proposed remedial action plan (RAP) dated June 23, 2024, was submitted by the owner and/or operator of the UST system for the review and approval of the State Fire Marshal (SFM). Once the SFM has reviewed and approved the proposed RAP, the owner and/or operator of the UST system will be required to implement the proposed RAP.A copy of the proposed RAP, as well as other documentation relating to this release and the UST system involved, is maintained by the Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations (BUSTR) and are available for inspection and copying by the public. Requests for copies or for inspection of the proposed RAP and other related documentation should be made through the use of “Public Information Request on UST facilities” link located on BUSTR’s Resource Page at: https://apps.com.ohio.gov/fire/otter/?tabid=2 or by calling our office at (614) 752-7983. Information that may help you to understand the requirements of BUSTR’s rules may be found on BUSTR’s Resource Page at https://www.com.ohio.gov/fire/BUSTRResources.aspx or by calling our office.The SFM will accept written comments on this RAP for a period of 21 days from the date of publication of this notice. You may submit any comments regarding this site and the RAP, in writing, to BUSTR, P.O. BOX 687, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068. For further information, please contact Bryan Duzak at (614) 728-1898. Please reference release #29007335-N00002 when making all inquiries or comments.

CARING PEOPLE WANTED FOR HOMEMAKING PROGRAM: Part-time, flexible daytime hours, set your own schedule with a minimum of five hours per week caring for clients in their homes. A variety of work including: light housekeeping, meal prep, and running errands. Includes PTO, holiday pay, and retirement plan. Apply at the Yellow Springs Senior Center, 227 Xenia Ave. or contact Teresa Bondurant at 937-767-5751 or tbondurant@ysseniors.org.

SINGLE FULL-TIME DAD looking for full-time employment. Skilled in both management and organization, as well as manual labor. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

KOREAN LESSONS. All ages and levels welcome. First lesson free! Contact LearnKoreanInYS@gmail.com.

WRITING CLASS FOR WOMEN. Ten weeks, Tuesday evenings, Oct. 8-–Dec. 10, 6:30-–9 p.m. 506 S. High St. conference room. Emphasis on process as well as product. All levels of experience welcome. $200. Contact Valerie at ValerieChronisBickett@gmail.com or 513-470-7066.

HELP KRISTA MAGAW fight for CONSTITUTIONAL LAWS in Ohio by supporting her bid for OH House Seat 71! Go to kristamagawforohio.com to volunteer, donate, and build a better Ohio for EVERYONE. Paid for by Krista Magaw for Ohio, PO Box 652, YS, OH, 45387 .

